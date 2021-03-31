USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of Biden’s speech

EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden’s critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe’s covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB’s Lagarde …
