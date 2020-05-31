USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls still cautious, 108.10 critical resistance

The USD/JPY pair broke to the upside after moving sideways for hours during 107.05 and 107.30. It climbed to 107.82, hitting a fresh daily high as the US dollar strengthened across the board. The troy …
