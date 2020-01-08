Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech - January 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Gunning for the 109.70, AGAIN - January 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback trades near session’s highs, bulls eying the 109.00 handle - January 8, 2020