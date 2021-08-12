USD/JPY Forecast: Buyers refuse to give up despite dented market’s mood

USD/JPY is technically neutral in the near term but holding above 110.00. The USD/JPY pair has spent the day hovering around the 110.40 level, unable to attract investors. The pair followed the lead …
