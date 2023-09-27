The USD/JPY exhibited an initial surge during the Tuesday trading session but subsequently relinquished its gains, displaying signs of hesitation. The ¥147.80 level underneath is noteworthy, having …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidates In An Uptrend - September 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Fears Over Currency Decline - September 27, 2023
- What’s going on with the Dollar vs. Japanese yen (USD/JPY)? - September 27, 2023