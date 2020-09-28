USD/JPY seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. Some aggressive USD long-unwinding trade prompted some intraday selling around the major. The prevalent risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating gains, bulls hesitate - September 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast -US Dollar Struggling Against Japanese Yen - September 28, 2020
- USD/JPY turns neutral, around mid-105.00s amid upbeat market mood - September 28, 2020