The US dollar initially dropped a bit during the beginning of the week, showing signs of weakness. However, keep in mind that this pair is highly sensitive to risk appetite, and therefore it’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continued Bullish Pressure - July 9, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed - July 8, 2019
- USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control - July 8, 2019