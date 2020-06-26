If we can break above that level, then the USD/JPY pair is likely to go looking towards the ¥110 level. This is a market that I think is going to continue to be very noisy and it is likely that we are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Dipping on Risk Demand, but Still Holding Weekly Gains - June 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues to Find Support - June 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bullish Break Above 107.05 - June 26, 2020