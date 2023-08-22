during monday’s trading session, the usd/jpy displayed a noteworthy rally, surpassing the ¥145 level once again. as we find ourselves ensconced in an ongoing uptrend, the prospect of its continuation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Strong Bull Control Continues - August 22, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To Look Strong - August 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair consolidates below 146.00 on hawkish BoJ concerns - August 22, 2023