during tuesday’s trading, the usd/jpy experienced an initial decline, only to reverse its fortunes and show signs of life. all factors considered, i believe the market is eyeing the ¥145 level as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To See Long-Term Uptrend - August 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Update: PMI Data, US Yields Provide USDJPY Reprieve - August 23, 2023
- The USD/JPY outlook ahead of key Fed meet - August 23, 2023