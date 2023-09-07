Thedollar recently gained ground during a trading session on Wednesday, drawing attention to the USD/JPY pair. The market, according to some, was moving too quickly for its own benefit. There is more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To See Momentum Overall - September 7, 2023
- USD/JPY gains some ground on BoJ intervention prospects - September 7, 2023
- USD/JPY testing 148 resistance, higher one is at 150 - September 7, 2023