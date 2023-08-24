During Wednesday’s trading session, the usd/jpy encountered an initial dip but subsequently exhibited signs of recovery. The market’s attention is currently fixated on the ¥145 level, which, despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To See Upward Trend Against Yen - August 24, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Limited Selling - August 24, 2023
- USD/JPY rebounds above 145.00 on Fed hawkish comments and high US yields - August 24, 2023