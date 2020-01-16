USD/JPY Forecast: Could Enter A Bearish Corrective Phase Once Below 109.70

USD/JPY Current Price: 109.90 BOJ’s Kuroda pledged to ease further the monetary policy, if needed. Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders fell by 33.6% YoY in December after losing 37.9% in the previous month.
