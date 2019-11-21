USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China’s Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar lacks momentum to claim 109.00 - November 20, 2019
- USD/JPY (Dollar to Japanese Yen) Forecast, Page 4 - November 20, 2019
- USD/JPY bounces from 200-day MA after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s remark on trade - November 20, 2019