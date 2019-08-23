USD/JPY Forecast :Dollar Pullback Likely Against Yen

The US dollar fell a bit during the early New York trading session before bouncing on Thursday and we continued to see a lot of back and forth against the Japanese yen. At this point, the ¥107 level …
