The US dollar fell during the trading session against the Japanese yen on Thursday as we had finally got a bit of an answer to the question of whether or not the 50% Fibonacci retracement level would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar to Continue Falling - September 20, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential - September 20, 2019
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle - September 20, 2019