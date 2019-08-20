The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday, reaching towards the ¥107 level – it but continues to see sellers just above. At this point, the 50-day EMA is coming into the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Indecision Zone Prepares for Volatile Breakout - August 20, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar to Face Selling Pressure - August 20, 2019
- USD/JPY – Sometimes It Pays To Be A Contrarian - August 20, 2019