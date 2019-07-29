The US dollar has been bullish against the Japanese yen over the last several sessions, and on Friday it was no different. Having said that, the market has reached towards the ¥109 level, that’s an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar to Test Resistance Against JPY - July 29, 2019
- USD/JPY: rising bets for a test of 109.00 – UOB - July 29, 2019
- USD/JPY reverses early dip, holds steady above mid-108.00s - July 29, 2019