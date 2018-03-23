USD/JPY Forecast: Eyes 101.19 – starting point of Trump rally

The USD/JPY pair dipped below the major support level of 105.00 in Asia, opening doors for a sell-off all the way down to 101.19 – November 2016 low (starting point of Trump rally). Having failed to beat the long-term descending trendline resistance in Q4 …
