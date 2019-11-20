USD/JPY Forecast: Falls For The Second Day In A Row And Tests Support At 108.45

USD/JPY falls for the second day in a row and tests support at 108.45. The short-term technical picture turns from neutral to slightly bearish. The USD/JPY pair continued to fall on Tuesday, posting …
