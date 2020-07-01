With all of this, it will continue to compress this market. The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. Trade USD/JPY now! A compressed market can only stay that way for so long, and as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Finding Resistance Above Against Yen - July 1, 2020
- USD/JPY: No interest above the 108.00 level – OCBC - July 1, 2020
- USD/JPY is now down over 40 pips from Asian session highs - June 30, 2020