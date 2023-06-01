During Wednesday’s trading session, the US dollar experienced a slight initial decline against the Japanese yen, following the recent upward pressure in the market. However, a pullback was deemed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Gaining Ground Against Japanese Yen - June 1, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Remains at the back foot ahead of key US labor report - June 1, 2023
- USD/JPY falls to weekly lows after US data - June 1, 2023