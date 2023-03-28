(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The usd/jpy rallied significantly during Monday’s trading session, driven by an 11 basis points rally in the 2-year yield. The interest rate differential between the US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Gets A Boost Against The Yen Due To Rates - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Compensate For Losses - March 28, 2023
- USD/JPY keeps the bearish note unchanged around 131.00 - March 28, 2023