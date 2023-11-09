The USD/JP pair displayed signs of a modest rally during Tuesday’s trading session, navigating through the persistent turbulence that ha …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Greenback Bounces Back Against Lowly Yen - November 9, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls regained control after correction – Powell’s speech eyed for fresh signals - November 9, 2023
- USD/JPY should be trading closer to 144.50 – Scotiabank - November 9, 2023