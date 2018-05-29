Conflicting signals on technical charts, USD/JPY could trade in the sideways manner. The pair hit a 5-week low of 108.11 on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.11 on Tuesday – the lowest level since April 23 as the political uncertainty in Europe and the …
USD/JPY Forecast: Hit 5-week low, consolidation likely
