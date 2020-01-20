The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week’s UK data continues weighing on sterling. USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Holding on to gains, 110.40 critical - January 20, 2020
- USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Greenback holding above the 110.05 support level vs. yen - January 20, 2020
- USD/JPY Analysis: gets squeezed - January 20, 2020