USD/JPY has an increased bearish potential but needs to break below 104.85. The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest losses in the 105.30 price zone, after printing a weekly low of 104.93. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Holding on to its range, mounting bearish pressure - October 4, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Heightened Volatility Expected as Trump’s Health Remains at Forefront - October 4, 2020
- USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls - October 4, 2020