The Brexit deal will now go to UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for approval. USD/JPY trims early gains while probing intraday low near 103.50. 200-HMA, immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Holding on to lower ground, more slides ahead - December 27, 2020
- Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal – Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX - December 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears’ Dominance Still Stronger - December 26, 2020