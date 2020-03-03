USD/JPY Forecast: Keeps bearish perspective near 2020 lows

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus. The USD/JPY pair dropped to 106.97, hitting …
