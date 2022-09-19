The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and reverses a major part of Friday’s losses amid relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in Japan. The US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Likely to consolidate ahead of Fed/BoJ policy meetings this week - September 19, 2022
- USD/JPY remains sideways around 143.00 ahead of Fed-BOJ interest rate policy - September 19, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Intervention Worries Capping Gains - September 19, 2022