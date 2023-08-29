The USD/JPY exhibited early gains on Monday, underscoring the growing likelihood of an imminent breakout. This trajectory is rooted in the ongoing efforts of the Bank of Japan to maintain the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Looking At American Data Numbers - August 29, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Likely To Take Off Against Yen – Eventuall - August 29, 2023
- USD/JPY retreats from fresh cycle highs following US labour market figures - August 29, 2023