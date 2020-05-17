USD/JPY Forecast: Limited bullish potential but sellers giving up

Demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to recover some ground, with the pair settling just below a daily high of 107.32. It came back from a daily low of 106.77, a level reached during Asian trading …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
