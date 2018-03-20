The USD/JPY’s recovery from 105.60 (previous day’s low) and a rise to 106.32 today seems to have trapped bears on the wrong side of the market. The pair could rally further to 106.87-107.00, the technical charts indicate. The spot looks set to test 106.80 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Could Turn Lower on Weaker U.S. Stock Markets, Abe Scandal - March 20, 2018
- USD/JPY Forecast: Minor rally on cards? - March 20, 2018
- Why USD/JPY Is The Trade To Make Right Now - March 20, 2018