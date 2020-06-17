USD/JPY Forecast: Nearing the 106.95 support level

UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May. It is sideways city in USD/JPY town as the market once again fails to break out of the recent range between 107.63 and 107.00. It is a very interesting …
