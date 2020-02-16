Below that there is a thin line at 108.00 and another at 107.50. The August to September lows would function more as caution signs than stops if the USD/JPY drops to those levels. Support exists at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Neither safe-haven nor recession - February 15, 2020
- USD/JPY holds weaker below 110.00 mark amid fresh coronavirus concerns - February 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback sidelined, remains vulnerable vs. yen - February 15, 2020