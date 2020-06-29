USD/JPY technically neutral in the short-term, could rally once above 107.50. The USD/JPY pair trades around 107.20, not far from where it settled last Friday. Major pairs are seesawing within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Neutral ahead of a data-packed week - June 29, 2020
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 122.00 - June 29, 2020
- EUR/USD advances to session tops near 1.1270 ahead of German CPI - June 29, 2020