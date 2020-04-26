The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: This consolidation has no future - April 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Neutral-to-bearish amid persistent uncertainty - April 26, 2020
- USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can’t catch a break through 108 - April 26, 2020