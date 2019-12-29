USD/JPY Forecast: Neutral-to-bullish, still below key 109.70 price zone

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure. Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most …
