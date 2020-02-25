USD/JPY Forecast: Poised To Extend Its Decline Once Below 110.20

USD/JPY Current Price: 110.63 Risk aversion amid spreading coronavirus backed the Japanese yen. US indexes collapsed, Treasury yields fell to multi-year lows. USD/JPY …
