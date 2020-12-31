USD/JPY Forecast: Pressure on the dollar remains

USD/JPY is consolidating losses, has room to extend its slump once below 102.86. The USD/JPY pair trades around 103.15, down for the day as pressure on the greenback continues. The world celebrates …
