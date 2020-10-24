The US dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as it looks like we are going to go looking towards the ¥105 level. This is a market that has been sold off quite drastically …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Remains in Same Range - October 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Stimulus, hope or hype - October 23, 2020
- USD/CAD likely to continue to find it difficult to break below 1.3000 – MUFG - October 23, 2020