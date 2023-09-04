Friday’s trading session witnessed thedollar’s initial decline, potentially reflecting a precautionary stance in anticipation of the impending jobs report. However, a swift and significant market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Sees Support - September 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Prepares for a fresh rally - September 4, 2023
- USD/JPY now faces some side-lined trading in the short term – UOB - September 4, 2023