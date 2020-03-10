USD/JPY is trading off the highs after CNBC reported that the White House is not ready with an economic response to coronavirus. Earlier, it topped 105 and jumped 250 pips, recovering. XAU/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Forecast: Sharp bounce to 105.50, likely to keep making wild things
USD/JPY is trading off the highs after CNBC reported that the White House is not ready with an economic response to coronavirus. Earlier, it topped 105 and jumped 250 pips, recovering. XAU/USD is …