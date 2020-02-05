USD/JPY Forecast: Short-Term Bullish, Room To Recover The 110.00 Level

Recovering equities and government bond yields underpinned the pair. Market players let aside coronavirus-related concerns, at least for now. USD/JPY short-term bullish, room to recover the 110.00 …
