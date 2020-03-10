The US dollar got absolutely hammered during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see a lot of trouble when it comes to the coronavirus and risk appetite. At this point in time, the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Sitting on Support Against JPY - March 10, 2020
- USD/JPY aims to recover Monday’s losses amid hopes of stimulus - March 10, 2020
- Breaking: USD/JPY jumps back above 104.00 amid risk rebound - March 10, 2020