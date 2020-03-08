USD/JPY Forecast: Strong support at 105.00 under pressure

The pound’s gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks. USD/JPY is seeing some volatile moves over the last hour, as it now looks to stabilize around 105.30 region amid widespread risk-aversion.
