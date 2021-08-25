USD/JPY Forecast: Struggling to retain the 110.00 level

USD/JPY retains a neutral stance in the near term, still unable to confirm an advance. The USD/JPY trades around 110.00 ahead of the Asian opening, regaining some pose amid a better market’s mood …
