USD/JPY advance on trade completion partially reversed by China virus. Yen benefits from the risk aversion as illness spreads. Japanese statistics remain weak despite the US-China agreement. The long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: The dollar sickens - January 24, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaiting Retail Sales Report - January 24, 2020
- USD/JPY: Stagflation in Japan? Unlikely – But Yen Weakness May Persist. - January 24, 2020