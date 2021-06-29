USD/JPY Forecast: Under mild pressure, support around 110.00

USD/JPY is technically bearish in the near-term and could lose the 110.00 mark. The USD/JPY pair seesawed between familiar levels on Tuesday, ending the day with modest losses in the 110.50 price zone …
