USD/JPY Forecast: Under pressure amid Kuroda and risk-off

The Bank of Japan revised higher its GDP forecasts for this year and the next. A virus outbreak in China fueled the dominant sour mood, equities under pressure. USD/JPY battling to regain the 110.00 …
